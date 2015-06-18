FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-NBC News says Brian Williams will not return to NBC Nightly News
Sections
Featured
'Somebody needs to go to jail': U.S. senator on Equifax hack
Cyber Risk
'Somebody needs to go to jail': U.S. senator on Equifax hack
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
Technology
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
Commentary: The North Korean nuclear ‘crisis’ is an illusion
North Korea
Commentary: The North Korean nuclear ‘crisis’ is an illusion
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 18, 2015 / 5:40 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-NBC News says Brian Williams will not return to NBC Nightly News

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 18 (Reuters) - NBC News -

* NBC News says Lester Holt will be named the permanent anchor of NBC Nightly News; Brian Williams will not return to program

* NBC News says Brian Williams will serve as a breaking news anchor for NBC News live special reports when holt is not available

* Brian Williams interview, conducted over last two days by Matt Lauer, to air on ‘TODAY’ Friday morning and ‘NBC Nightly News’ Friday evening

* NBC News says Brian Williams will now join MSNBC as anchor of Breaking News and Special Reports Source text for - bit.ly/1J6cejg Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.