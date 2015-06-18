BRIEF-NBC News says Brian Williams will not return to NBC Nightly News

June 18 (Reuters) - NBC News -

* NBC News says Lester Holt will be named the permanent anchor of NBC Nightly News; Brian Williams will not return to program

* NBC News says Brian Williams will serve as a breaking news anchor for NBC News live special reports when holt is not available

* Brian Williams interview, conducted over last two days by Matt Lauer, to air on ‘TODAY’ Friday morning and ‘NBC Nightly News’ Friday evening

* NBC News says Brian Williams will now join MSNBC as anchor of Breaking News and Special Reports