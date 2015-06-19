FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-Tosei Reit Investment -7 MTH results
Sections
Featured
A hard-hit Everglades town mops up
The Aftermath of Irma
A hard-hit Everglades town mops up
Trump's corporate tax goal in doubt
Washington's fiscal showdown
Trump's corporate tax goal in doubt
Women and 'muxes' take charge after massive quake
Mexico
Women and 'muxes' take charge after massive quake
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 19, 2015 / 6:31 AM / 2 years ago

TABLE-Tosei Reit Investment -7 MTH results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jun 19 (Reuters) Tosei Reit Investment Corporation FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified)

7 months and 27 days 6 months 6 months

ended Apr 30, 2015 to Oct 31, 2015 to Apr 30, 2016

LATEST COMPANY COMPANY

RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Revenues 662 mln 788 mln 788 mln

(+18.9 pct ) (+0.1 pct ) Operating 344 mln 335 mln 336 mln

(-2.6 pct ) (+0.2 pct ) Recurring 187 mln 274 mln 273 mln

(+46.5 pct ) (-0.4 pct ) Net 186 mln 274 mln 273 mln

+47.3 pct -0.4 pct EPS 2,835 yen 2,855 yen 2,844 yen Div 1,938 yen 2,855 yen 2,844 yen

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.