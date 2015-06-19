TABLE-Tosei Reit Investment -7 MTH results

Jun 19 (Reuters) Tosei Reit Investment Corporation FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified)

7 months and 27 days 6 months 6 months

ended Apr 30, 2015 to Oct 31, 2015 to Apr 30, 2016

LATEST COMPANY COMPANY

RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Revenues 662 mln 788 mln 788 mln

(+18.9 pct ) (+0.1 pct ) Operating 344 mln 335 mln 336 mln

(-2.6 pct ) (+0.2 pct ) Recurring 187 mln 274 mln 273 mln

(+46.5 pct ) (-0.4 pct ) Net 186 mln 274 mln 273 mln