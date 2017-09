** Card Factory down c.9 pct with the greeting cards retailer among the top percentage losers on the FTSE mid-cap index

** Management to sell approx 7.4 mln shares via an accelerated bookbuild placing

** Placing represents about 2.2 pct of the issued share capital.

** Proceeds and the placing price to be decided at the close of the bookbuilding period

** UBS is the sole bookrunner for the placing