FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BUZZ-PZ Cussons: down after Goldman cuts rating
Sections
Featured
A hard-hit Everglades town mops up
The Aftermath of Irma
A hard-hit Everglades town mops up
Trump's corporate tax goal in doubt
Washington's fiscal showdown
Trump's corporate tax goal in doubt
Women and 'muxes' take charge after massive quake
Mexico
Women and 'muxes' take charge after massive quake
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Non-Cyclical Consumer Goods
June 19, 2015 / 8:46 AM / 2 years ago

BUZZ-PZ Cussons: down after Goldman cuts rating

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

** British soap & shampoo maker PZ Cussons down c.4 pct, one of the top percentage losers on the FTSE mid-cap index

** Goldman Sachs cuts rating on stock to “neutral” vs “buy” and removes it from pan-Europe buy list

** Goldman reckons stock has outperformed the sector by 14 pct YTD and has re-rated to 19x 12m fwd P/E, from 16x at the beginning of 2015

** Broker update est. to reflect improving conditions in Nigeria post elections

** Nigeria is Cussons’ biggest market, though it also sells in Ghana and Kenya

RM: aastha.agnihotri.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.