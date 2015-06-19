BUZZ-PZ Cussons: down after Goldman cuts rating

** British soap & shampoo maker PZ Cussons down c.4 pct, one of the top percentage losers on the FTSE mid-cap index

** Goldman Sachs cuts rating on stock to “neutral” vs “buy” and removes it from pan-Europe buy list

** Goldman reckons stock has outperformed the sector by 14 pct YTD and has re-rated to 19x 12m fwd P/E, from 16x at the beginning of 2015

** Broker update est. to reflect improving conditions in Nigeria post elections

** Nigeria is Cussons’ biggest market, though it also sells in Ghana and Kenya