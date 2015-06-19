TABLE-Nippon Healthcare Investment -6 MTH results

Jun 19 (Reuters) Nippon Healthcare Investment Corporation FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months 6 months 6 months 6 months

ended Apr 30, 2015 ended Oct 31, 2014 to Oct 31, 2015 to Apr 30, 2016

LATEST PRIOR COMPANY COMPANY

RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Revenues 507 mln 354 mln 551 mln 559 mln

(+43.2 pct ) (+8.7 pct ) (+1.4 pct ) Operating 245 mln 169 mln 218 mln 219 mln

(+45.0 pct ) (-11.1 pct ) (+0.3 pct ) Recurring 162 mln 130 mln 194 mln 194 mln

(+24.4 pct ) (+19.6 pct ) (0.0 pct ) Net 161 mln 129 mln 193 mln 193 mln