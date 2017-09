Jun 19(Reuters)- Goyo Foods Industry Co., Ltd. PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)

Full Year Full Year

to May 31, 2015 to May 31, 2015

LATEST PREVIOUS

FORECAST FORECAST Sales 1.64 1.53 Operating 63 mln 37 mln Recurring 40 mln 15 mln Net 38 mln 14 mln EPS 40.37 yen 14.74 yen