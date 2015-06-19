FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BUZZ-N Brown: Among top UK mid cap gainers as Q1 sales beat
#Hot Stocks
June 19, 2015 / 9:46 AM / 2 years ago

BUZZ-N Brown: Among top UK mid cap gainers as Q1 sales beat

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

** Plus-size retailer N Brown up c.4 pct, one of the top percentage gainers on the FTSE-250 mid-cap index

** Q1 sales growth of 2.5 pct vs analysts cons of 2.1 pct

** Active customers up 4 pct compared to 2 pct rise in Q4

** Online sales represent more than half of N Brown’s home shopping sales

** “There are still moving parts here, but we see increasing traction in key areas of the strategy - encouraging green shoots for the future,” Jefferies analysts say

** Up to Thursday’s close, the stock had fallen about 8 pct this year (RM: aastha.agnihotri.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)

