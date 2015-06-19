BUZZ-N Brown: Among top UK mid cap gainers as Q1 sales beat

** Plus-size retailer N Brown up c.4 pct, one of the top percentage gainers on the FTSE-250 mid-cap index

** Q1 sales growth of 2.5 pct vs analysts cons of 2.1 pct

** Active customers up 4 pct compared to 2 pct rise in Q4

** Online sales represent more than half of N Brown’s home shopping sales

** “There are still moving parts here, but we see increasing traction in key areas of the strategy - encouraging green shoots for the future,” Jefferies analysts say

** Up to Thursday's close, the stock had fallen about 8 pct this year