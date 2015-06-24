Bank of China markets jumbo Silk Road bond

HONG KONG, June 24 (IFR) - Bank of China is marketing bonds in US dollars, offshore renminbi and Singapore dollars in a jumbo fundraising to support China’s Silk Road initiative.

The US dollar portion comes in maturities of 3, 5 and 10 years at 140bp, 150bp and 180bp over US Treasuries, respectively. The state-owned bank is also marketing 2-year Dim Sum bonds at a yield of around 3.75% and 4-year Singapore dollar bonds at around 3.0%.

Bank of China may add a euro tranche depending on interest from investors.

The size of the financing has yet to be fixed. Sources earlier told IFR the deal may reach as much as USD6-7bn.

Bank of China, Barclays, Citigroup, DBS and HSBC are joint global coordinators.

Under the so-called “One Belt, One Road” initiative, China aims to create a modern Silk Road to improve its connections to Europe and the Middle East. Projects under the plan include railways, highways, pipelines, power grids, and other infrastructure links. (Reporting By Frances Yoon; Editing By Steve Garton and Dharsan Singh)