Jun 24 (Reuters) Japan Excellent Inc EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months to 6 months to

Dec 31, 2015 Dec 31, 2015

LATEST PRIOR

FORECAST FORECAST

Revenues 10.78 9.65

Operating 4.11 3.85

Recurring 3.16 2.97

Net 3.16 2.97

Div 2,500 yen 2,450 yen