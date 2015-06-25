BRIEF-Takata CEO to shareholders: internal probe into root cause of failing air bag inflators "not progressing very well"

(Corrects CEO comment in first bullet point to “not progressing very well”)

June 25 (Reuters) - Takata Corp

* Chief Executive Shigehisa Takada tells shareholders internal probe into root cause of failing air bag inflators “not progressing very well”, unsure when it would be completed

* CEO to shareholders: dealing with recall situation is top priority, wants to continue leading company

* CEO to shareholders: can’t say when recall problems will be solved, but hopes for quick resolution and return to stable dividend payout Further company coverage: (Reporting by Maki Shiraki)