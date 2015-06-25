FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- Wuzhou adds $100 mln to 2018 bond
June 25, 2015 / 2:02 PM / 2 years ago

New Issue- Wuzhou adds $100 mln to 2018 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 25(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Wuzhou International Holdings Ltd

Guarantor Certain non-PRC subsidiaries of the Issuer

Issue Amount $100 million

Maturity Date September 26, 2018

Coupon 13.75 pct

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Payment Date July 6, 2015

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse, Guotai Junan & UBS

Ratings B3 (Moody‘s) & B (Fitch)

Listing SEHK

Full fees Undisclosed

Governing Law English

Notes The issue size will total $300 million

when fungible

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

