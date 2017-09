Jun 26 (Reuters) Invesco Office J-Reit, Inc. EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months to 6 months to

Oct 31, 2015 Oct 31, 2015

LATEST PRIOR

FORECAST FORECAST

Revenues 3.97 3.85

Operating 1.53 1.45

Recurring 1.23 1.14

Net 1.22 1.14

Div 2,256 yen 2,105 yen