June 26, 2015 / 6:25 AM / 2 years ago

REFILE-TABLE-Oracle Japan -2014/15 parent results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds company forecast) Jun 26 (Reuters)- Oracle Corp Japan PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified)

Year ended Year ended Year to NEXT

May 31, 2015 May 31, 2014 May 31, 2016 YEAR

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY

RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST H1 FORECAST Sales 161.05 154.97

(+3.9 pct) (+1.2 pct) (+2.0 - +5.0 pct) Operating 47.09 44.32

(+6.3 pct) (+3.8 pct) Recurring 47.29 44.31

(+6.7 pct) (+3.3 pct) Net 30.25 27.17

+11.3 pct +2.6 pct EPS 237.78 yen 213.75 yen 245.00 yen - 254.00 yen EPS Diluted 237.51 yen 213.63 yen Ann Div 95.00 yen 86.00 yen -Q2 Div NIL NIL -Q4 Div 95.00 yen 86.00 yen NOTE - Oracle Corp Japan is a unit of U.S. computer software giant Oracle Corp. ORCL.O. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.

