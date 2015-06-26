REFILE-TABLE-Oracle Japan -2014/15 parent results

(Adds company forecast) Jun 26 (Reuters)- Oracle Corp Japan PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified)

Year ended Year ended Year to NEXT

May 31, 2015 May 31, 2014 May 31, 2016 YEAR

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY

RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST H1 FORECAST Sales 161.05 154.97

(+3.9 pct) (+1.2 pct) (+2.0 - +5.0 pct) Operating 47.09 44.32

(+6.3 pct) (+3.8 pct) Recurring 47.29 44.31

(+6.7 pct) (+3.3 pct) Net 30.25 27.17