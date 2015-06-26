REFILE-TABLE-Oracle Japan -2014/15 parent results

(Adds company forecast) Jun 26 (Reuters)- Oracle Corp Japan PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified)
Year ended Year ended Year to NEXT
May 31, 2015 May 31, 2014 May 31, 2016 YEAR
RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST H1 FORECAST Sales 161.05 154.97
(+3.9 pct) (+1.2 pct) (+2.0 - +5.0 pct) Operating 47.09 44.32
(+6.3 pct) (+3.8 pct) Recurring 47.29 44.31
(+6.7 pct) (+3.3 pct) Net 30.25 27.17
+11.3 pct +2.6 pct EPS 237.78 yen 213.75 yen 245.00 yen - 254.00 yen EPS Diluted 237.51 yen 213.63 yen Ann Div 95.00 yen 86.00 yen -Q2 Div NIL NIL -Q4 Div 95.00 yen 86.00 yen NOTE - Oracle Corp Japan is a unit of U.S. computer software giant Oracle Corp. ORCL.O. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.