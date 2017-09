June 26 (Reuters) - China Fortune Land Development Co Ltd

* Says units plan to invest 620 million yuan ($99.87 million)to set up four subsidiaries

* Says unit signs agreement to invest 154 million yuan in a landscape project in Hebei province

* Says signs agreement to invest 500 million yuan in assets management fund

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2080 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)