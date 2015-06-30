FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BUZZ-China stocks rise sharply on afternoon trade resumption
Sections
Featured
A hard-hit Everglades town mops up
The Aftermath of Irma
A hard-hit Everglades town mops up
Trump's corporate tax goal in doubt
Washington's fiscal showdown
Trump's corporate tax goal in doubt
NATO missile shield 'weak link' on display
North Korea
NATO missile shield 'weak link' on display
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 30, 2015 / 5:15 AM / 2 years ago

BUZZ-China stocks rise sharply on afternoon trade resumption

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

** China stocks rise on Tuesday afternoon in intense trading volatility

** The CSI300 index rises 3.8 percent to 4,351.37 points at 5:09 GMT, while the Shanghai Composite Index gains 2.4 percent to 4,148.36 points

** China CSI300 stock index futures for July rise 7.9 percent, to 4,379.8, 28.43 points above the current value of the underlying index.

** The Hang Seng index adds 1.6 percent to 26,392.91 points.

** The Hong Kong China Enterprises Index gain 2.5 percent, to 13,017.46.

pete.sweeney@thomsonreuters.com

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.