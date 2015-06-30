BUZZ-China stocks rise sharply on afternoon trade resumption

** China stocks rise on Tuesday afternoon in intense trading volatility

** The CSI300 index rises 3.8 percent to 4,351.37 points at 5:09 GMT, while the Shanghai Composite Index gains 2.4 percent to 4,148.36 points

** China CSI300 stock index futures for July rise 7.9 percent, to 4,379.8, 28.43 points above the current value of the underlying index.

** The Hang Seng index adds 1.6 percent to 26,392.91 points.

** The Hong Kong China Enterprises Index gain 2.5 percent, to 13,017.46.