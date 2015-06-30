FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Suzuki says EVP Toshihiro Suzuki to succeed Osamu Suzuki as president
June 30, 2015 / 7:15 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Suzuki says EVP Toshihiro Suzuki to succeed Osamu Suzuki as president

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 30 (Reuters) - Suzuki Motor Corp :

* Suzuki says executive vice president toshihiro suzuki to succeed osamu suzuki as president

* Suzuki says osamu suzuki to remain ceo, chairman

* Suzuki says changes to top management effective tuesday

* Suzuki says aims to raise operating profit margin to 7.0 percent in fy2019/20 from 6.0 percent in fy2014/15

* Suzuki says plans research and development spending of 200 billion yen in fy2019/20 versus 130 billion yen planned for fy2015/16

* Suzuki says evp harayama to become vice chairman

* Suzuki says aims to raise group revenues to 3.7 trln yen in fy2019/20 from 3.1 trln yen forecast for fy2015/16

* Suzuki says aims to boost global car sales to 3.4 million vehicles in fy2019/20 from 2.98 million vehicles forecast for fy2015/16 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Tokyo Newsroom)

