FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BUZZ-Vedanta: down on Deutsche Bank downgrade
Sections
Featured
A hard-hit Everglades town mops up
The Aftermath of Irma
A hard-hit Everglades town mops up
Trump's corporate tax goal in doubt
Washington's fiscal showdown
Trump's corporate tax goal in doubt
Women and 'muxes' take charge after massive quake
Mexico
Women and 'muxes' take charge after massive quake
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
June 30, 2015 / 7:50 AM / 2 years ago

BUZZ-Vedanta: down on Deutsche Bank downgrade

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

** Shares in Vedanta Resources down c.7 pct, one of the top percentage losers on the FTSE-250 mid-cap index

** Deutsche Bank downgrades Vedanta to “hold” from “buy” citing lowered iron ore and copper price expectations

** Also Bloomberg reports that Zambia plans to cut power to mines by as much as 16 pct, which according to Investec Securities could impact Vedanta (bloom.bg/1g4RBb5)

** Co has integrated copper operations in Zambia

** FTSE 350 mining index down 1 pct in early trading

** Of 13 brokerages covering the co, 7 have a rating of “hold”, 4 having a rating of “buy”, and 2 have a rating of “strong buy”

** Stock down 9 pct YTD (RM: aastha.agnihotri.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.