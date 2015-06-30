FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
REFILE-BRIEF-DMG Entertainment in deal with Alibaba's Tmall, Hunan CATV; plans notes issue
Sections
Featured
A hard-hit Everglades town mops up
The Aftermath of Irma
A hard-hit Everglades town mops up
Trump's corporate tax goal in doubt
Washington's fiscal showdown
Trump's corporate tax goal in doubt
Women and 'muxes' take charge after massive quake
Mexico
Women and 'muxes' take charge after massive quake
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 30, 2015 / 12:42 PM / 2 years ago

REFILE-BRIEF-DMG Entertainment in deal with Alibaba's Tmall, Hunan CATV; plans notes issue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Refiles to add link)

June 30 (Reuters) - DMG Entertainment And Media Co Ltd

* Says in agreement with Alibaba group’s Tmall, Hunan CATV Network group on online entertainment services

* Says plans to issue up to 400 million yuan ($64.52 million) commercial paper, up to 400 million yuan medium-term notes

* Says trading of shares to resume on July 1

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1FNkxZD; bit.ly/1CGFMwe; bit.ly/1Hs4bex; bit.ly/1NuRa48

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2000 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.