REFILE-BRIEF-DMG Entertainment in deal with Alibaba's Tmall, Hunan CATV; plans notes issue

June 30 (Reuters) - DMG Entertainment And Media Co Ltd

* Says in agreement with Alibaba group’s Tmall, Hunan CATV Network group on online entertainment services

* Says plans to issue up to 400 million yuan ($64.52 million) commercial paper, up to 400 million yuan medium-term notes

* Says trading of shares to resume on July 1

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1FNkxZD; bit.ly/1CGFMwe; bit.ly/1Hs4bex; bit.ly/1NuRa48

