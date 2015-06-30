FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-CME raises initial margins for agricultural commodities
#Market News
June 30, 2015 / 9:48 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-CME raises initial margins for agricultural commodities

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 30 (Reuters) - CME Group Inc :

* CME raises wheat futures (W) initial margins for specs by 16.7 percent to $1,925 per contract from $1,650

* CME raises soybean futures (S) initial margins for specs by 15 percent to $2,530 per contract from $2,200

* CME raises soybean meal futures (06) initial margins for specs by 15.8 percent to $2,420 per contract from $2,090

* CME raises corn futures (C) initial margins for specs by 25 percent to $1,375 per contract from $1,100

The rates will be effective after the close of business on Wednesday, July 01, 2015 (Reporting by Anupam Chatterjee and Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru)

