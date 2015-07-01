REFILE-TABLE-Amiyaki Tei -Q1 group results

(Adds figures to net profit row. Net profit row denotes profit attributable to owners of the parent) Jul 1 (Reuters) Amiyaki Tei Co Ltd CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified)
3 months 3 months Year
ended Jun 30, 2015 ended Jun 30, 2014 to Mar 31, 2016
RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales 7.18 6.68 30.50
(+7.5 pct) (+13.5 pct) (+8.6 pct) Operating 774 mln 720 mln 3.11
(+7.6 pct) (+9.2 pct) (+3.9 pct) Recurring 795 mln 730 mln 3.20
(+8.9 pct) (+8.5 pct) (+3.8 pct) Net 538 mln 561 mln 2.13
-4.1 pct +32.6 pct +3.2 pct EPS 78.64 yen 82.03 yen 311.00 yen Ann Div 70.00 yen 60.00 yen -Q2 div 25.00 yen 30.00 yen -Q4 div 45.00 yen 30.00 yen