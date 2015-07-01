FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
REFILE-TABLE-Amiyaki Tei -Q1 group results
Sections
Featured
Tempers flare as Florida Keys evacuees wait to go home
Irma's aftermath
Tempers flare as Florida Keys evacuees wait to go home
The day in sports
Reuters Pictures
The day in sports
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Corrections News
July 1, 2015 / 6:20 AM / 2 years ago

REFILE-TABLE-Amiyaki Tei -Q1 group results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds figures to net profit row. Net profit row denotes profit attributable to owners of the parent) Jul 1 (Reuters) Amiyaki Tei Co Ltd CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified)

3 months 3 months Year

ended Jun 30, 2015 ended Jun 30, 2014 to Mar 31, 2016

LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST

RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales 7.18 6.68 30.50

(+7.5 pct) (+13.5 pct) (+8.6 pct) Operating 774 mln 720 mln 3.11

(+7.6 pct) (+9.2 pct) (+3.9 pct) Recurring 795 mln 730 mln 3.20

(+8.9 pct) (+8.5 pct) (+3.8 pct) Net 538 mln 561 mln 2.13

-4.1 pct +32.6 pct +3.2 pct EPS 78.64 yen 82.03 yen 311.00 yen Ann Div 70.00 yen 60.00 yen -Q2 div 25.00 yen 30.00 yen -Q4 div 45.00 yen 30.00 yen

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.