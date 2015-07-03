FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Companies announce IPO pricings for Shanghai, Shenzhen IPOs
July 3, 2015 / 4:30 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Companies announce IPO pricings for Shanghai, Shenzhen IPOs

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 2 (Reuters) - Companies have announced pricing for their IPOs in Shanghai and Shenzhen. Please click the links for details. SHANGHAI * Chunghsin Technology Group Co Ltd sets IPO price at 10.52 yuan ($1.70) per share, aims to raise 527.05 million yuan : bit.ly/1gdWw9t * Shenyang Toly Bread Co Ltd sets IPO price at 13.76 yuan per share, aims to raise 619.4 million yuan : bit.ly/1LYvCfH * Beijing Qianjing Landscape Co Ltd sets IPO price at 22.19 yuan per share, aims to raise 443.8 million yuan : bit.ly/1RV7xIw * Henan Thinker Automatic Equipment Co Ltd sets IPO price at 33.56 yuan per share, aims to raise 1.34 billion yuan : bit.ly/1LLE6tV SHENZHEN * Shenzhen Click Technology Co Ltd sets IPO price at 7.58 yuan per share, aims to raise 322.9 million yuan : bit.ly/1eo8Hzs * Shenzhen Silver Basis Technology Co Ltd sets IPO price at 10.72 yuan per share, aims to raise 340.7 million yuan : bit.ly/1UfjSLI * Shenzhen Qixin Construction Group Co Ltd sets IPO price at 13.31 yuan per share, aims to raise 598.95 million yuan : bit.ly/1RV91Tf * Sichuan Jiuyuan Yinhai Software Co Ltd sets IPO price at 11.46 yuan per share, aims to raise 229.2 million yuan : bit.ly/1JEGjE1 * Sichuan Cendes Architectural Design Co Ltd sets IPO price at 6.9 yuan per share, aims to raise 143.5 million yuan : bit.ly/1LYx16b * Jiangsu Misho Ecology & Landscape Co Ltd sets IPO price at 36.08 yuan per share, aims to raise 602.5 million yuan : bit.ly/1LLFrRs ($1 = 6.2051 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
