#Financials
July 3, 2015 / 5:55 AM / 2 years ago

Euronext posts strongest six-month trading since 2011

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 3 (Reuters) - Pan-European exchange Euronext NV said its six-month trading was strongest since end of 2011 as volumes surged in most of its markets, buoyed by favourable economic conditions.

Average daily transaction value on Euronext cash order book in June rose 54 percent at 9,202 million euros, the operator of bourses in Paris, Amsterdam, Brussels, London and Lisbon said.

Average daily transaction value in Exchange Traded Funds (ETF) more than doubled to 587 million euros from a year earlier, said Euronext that saw 38 new ETF listings during the period. (Reporting by Aashika Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

