BUZZ-BP: market cheers Gulf spill settlement

** BP shares up c.2 pct, after rising 5 pct yesterday, following news of its settlement to resolve claims from its Gulf of Mexico oil spill five years ago

** Upgraded by JP Morgan to “overweight” from “neutral”; PT raised to 475p

** “By bringing unexpectedly early and essentially complete closure to the key tail risks to this tragic event BP becomes more investable to some institutions,” analysts at JP Morgan write in a note

** Goldman Sachs also raises PT to 376p

** Over 6 million shares traded on London Stock Exchange, more than double their full-day average trading volume

** Most traded by average 30-day volumes on FTSE 100

** Best two day run for stock since January

** Stoxx 600 Oil & Gas up 0.3 pct (RM: aastha.agnihotri.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)