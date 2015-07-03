FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BUZZ-BP: market cheers Gulf spill settlement
Sections
Featured
Caribbean faces hard road to recovery
Caribbean islands
Caribbean faces hard road to recovery
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Hurricane Costs
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
July 3, 2015 / 7:40 AM / 2 years ago

BUZZ-BP: market cheers Gulf spill settlement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

** BP shares up c.2 pct, after rising 5 pct yesterday, following news of its settlement to resolve claims from its Gulf of Mexico oil spill five years ago

** Upgraded by JP Morgan to “overweight” from “neutral”; PT raised to 475p

** “By bringing unexpectedly early and essentially complete closure to the key tail risks to this tragic event BP becomes more investable to some institutions,” analysts at JP Morgan write in a note

** Goldman Sachs also raises PT to 376p

** Over 6 million shares traded on London Stock Exchange, more than double their full-day average trading volume

** Most traded by average 30-day volumes on FTSE 100

** Best two day run for stock since January

** Stoxx 600 Oil & Gas up 0.3 pct (RM: aastha.agnihotri.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.