REFILE-TABLE-Maxvalu Tokai -Q1 group results
July 8, 2015 / 6:25 AM / 2 years ago

REFILE-TABLE-Maxvalu Tokai -Q1 group results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds revenues forecast) Jul 8 (Reuters)- Maxvalu Tokai Co. Ltd. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified)

3 months ended 3 months ended Year to

May 31, 2015 May 31, 2014 Feb 29, 2016

LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST

RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Revenues 53.44 51.53219.00

(+3.7 pct) (+3.9 pct) (+5.0 pct) Operating 790 mln 557 mln 3.55

(+41.6 pct) (+21.2 pct) (+8.7 pct) Recurring 804 mln 547 mln 3.46

(+46.7 pct) (+19.7 pct) (+2.5 pct) Net 156 mln 234 mln 1.02

-33.4 pct -22.8 pct -19.6 pct EPS 8.78 yen 13.18 yen 57.37 yen EPS Diluted 8.76 yen 13.16 yen Ann Div 36.00 yen 36.00 yen -Q2 div NIL NIL -Q4 div 36.00 yen 36.00 yen NOTE - Maxvalu Tokai Co. Ltd. is a supermarket operator. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 8198.TK1.

