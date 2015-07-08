FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-TCL posts June sales, increased holdings in units to show support
July 8, 2015 / 12:36 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-TCL posts June sales, increased holdings in units to show support

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 8 (Reuters) - TCL Corp

* Says sold 1.11 million LCDs in June, up 1.83 percent y/y

* Says sold 3.86 million smartphones in June, up 20.67 percent y/y

* Says has increased holdings in units TCL Multimedia Technology Holdings Ltd, TCL Communication Technology Holdings Ltd between July 6 and July 8 to show confidence in the companies despite current market fluctuations

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1S8oz67; bit.ly/1CogFDy

Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)

