July 8 (Reuters) - Southwest Securities Co Ltd

* Says two major shareholders plan to increase holdings in the firm by at least 872.4 million yuan ($140.51 million) and 244.1 million yuan, respectively

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1IJ1l5L

($1 = 6.2087 Chinese yuan renminbi)