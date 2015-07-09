FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BUZZ-Spirent Communications: Up on robust order intake
#Hot Stocks
July 9, 2015 / 9:15 AM / 2 years ago

BUZZ-Spirent Communications: Up on robust order intake

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

** Spirent Communications, a provider of telecoms testing services, up 5 pct after co reports rise in Q2 and H1 order intake

** Co says Q2 order intake above its expectations, while revenue growth of 12 pct slightly below co’s forecast

** Says orders received too late in the quarter to be converted into revenue

** H1 order intake about $226 mln vs $217.1 mln. Revenue about $218 mln vs $221 mln

** UBS analysts believe order intake strength is encouraging and sets the company up well for H2

** “A mixed Q3, a beat at Q4, and a miss for Q1 - and now a beat for Q2 - Spirent’s roller coaster continues,” Panmure Gordon analyst George O‘Connor writes in a note

** Stock is the top performer on the FTSE All Share Technology Hardware & Equipment Index and the FTSE All Share Technology Index

** 3 analysts have a “strong buy” rating on the stock, 2 suggest a “buy”, while 8 analysts have a “hold” rating on the stock, according to Thomson Reuters Eikon data (Reuters Messaging: noor.hussain.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)

