July 9 (Reuters) - Shenzhen Hepalink Pharmaceutical Co Ltd

* Says plans to buy back company’s shares worth up to 1 billion yuan ($161.09 million) to safeguard investors’ interest

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1NVS8ar

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2078 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)