July 9 (Reuters) - CME Group Inc :

* CME raises natural gas Henry Hub future (NG) initial margins for summer 2015 for specs by 4.2 percent to $2,063 per contract from $1,980

CME says the rates will be effective after close of business on Friday, July 10, 2015 (Reporting by Anupam Chatterjee in Bengaluru) )