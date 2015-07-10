FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 10, 2015 / 6:26 AM / 2 years ago

TABLE-Activia Properties -6 MTH results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jul 10 (Reuters) Activia Properties Inc. FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months 6 months 6 months

ended May 31, 2015 ended Nov 30, 2014 to Nov 30, 2015

LATEST PRIOR COMPANY

RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Revenues 9.12 8.17 9.63

(+11.6 pct ) (+5.1 pct ) (+5.6 pct ) Operating 5.20 4.59 5.40

(+13.2 pct ) (+0.3 pct ) (+3.8 pct ) Recurring 4.58 4.03 4.77

(+13.7 pct ) (+0.8 pct ) (+4.0 pct ) Net 4.58 4.03 4.77

+13.7 pct +0.8 pct +4.0 pct EPS 16,688 yen 16,056 yen 17,195 yen Div 16,535 yen 16,057 yen 17,195 yen

