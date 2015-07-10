FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-United Urban Investment -6 MTH results
July 10, 2015 / 6:26 AM / 2 years ago

TABLE-United Urban Investment -6 MTH results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jul 10 (Reuters) United Urban Investment Corp. FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months 6 months 6 months 6 months

ended May 31, 2015 ended Nov 30, 2014 to Nov 30, 2015 to May 31, 2016

LATEST PRIOR COMPANY COMPANY

RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Revenues 19.47 18.68 19.66 19.53

(+4.2 pct ) (+6.5 pct ) (+1.0 pct ) (-0.7 pct ) Operating 9.11 8.65 8.93 8.94

(+5.4 pct ) (+7.9 pct ) (-2.1 pct ) (+0.2 pct ) Recurring 7.79 7.28 7.70 7.70

(+7.1 pct ) (+8.7 pct ) (-1.2 pct ) (0.0 pct ) Net 7.79 7.28 7.70 7.70

+7.1 pct +9.0 pct -1.2 pct 0.0 pct EPS 2,954 yen 2,905 yen 2,910 yen 2,910 yen Div 2,900 yen 2,896 yen 2,910 yen 2,910 yen

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
