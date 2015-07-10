REFILE-TABLE-Hogy Medical -Q1 group results

(Adds net figures and their year on year percent change figures. Net represents profit attributable to owners of the parent) Jul 10 (Reuters)- Hogy Medical Co Ltd CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified)

3 months ended 3 months ended Year to

Jun 30, 2015 Jun 30, 2014 Mar 31, 2016

LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST

RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales 8.64 8.40 37.10

(+2.9 pct) (+0.3 pct) (+5.3 pct) Operating 2.15 2.01 8.29

(+6.9 pct) (-4.4 pct) (-2.5 pct) Recurring 2.20 2.02 8.42

(+8.9 pct) (-8.1 pct) (-4.0 pct) Net* 1.49 1.32 5.50