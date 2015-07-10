FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BUZZ-UK miners rally on Citi upgrade
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
July 10, 2015 / 7:40 AM / 2 years ago

BUZZ-UK miners rally on Citi upgrade

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

** UK-listed miners rally as Citigroup moves to bullish six-month stance from the neutral sector call made earlier this year

** Upgrades Glencore to “buy” from “neutral” and Anglo American to “neutral” from “sell”

** Cites recent fall in share prices, making the stocks compelling from a valuation point of view

** Stoxx 600 Basic Resources index among best performing sectors in Europe, up 1.9 pct

** Brokerage raises PT of Hochschild Mining, Ferrexpo and Fresnillo

** Sees an improving real estate market and additional efforts to loosen monetary policy could yield benefits late in 2015 and in early 2016

** Sector has lagged recent bounce in oil names: SXPP down 2.6 pct YTD v 8 pct rise for Stoxx 600 Oil and Gas index

RM: aastha.agnihotri.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.