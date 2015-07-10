BUZZ-UK miners rally on Citi upgrade

** UK-listed miners rally as Citigroup moves to bullish six-month stance from the neutral sector call made earlier this year

** Upgrades Glencore to “buy” from “neutral” and Anglo American to “neutral” from “sell”

** Cites recent fall in share prices, making the stocks compelling from a valuation point of view

** Stoxx 600 Basic Resources index among best performing sectors in Europe, up 1.9 pct

** Brokerage raises PT of Hochschild Mining, Ferrexpo and Fresnillo

** Sees an improving real estate market and additional efforts to loosen monetary policy could yield benefits late in 2015 and in early 2016

** Sector has lagged recent bounce in oil names: SXPP down 2.6 pct YTD v 8 pct rise for Stoxx 600 Oil and Gas index