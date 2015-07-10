FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-TABLE-Broccoli -Q1 parent results
#Corrections News
July 10, 2015 / 8:05 AM / 2 years ago

REFILE-TABLE-Broccoli -Q1 parent results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds company forecast) Jul 10 (Reuters)- Broccoli Co Ltd PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified)

3 months ended 3 months ended Year to

May 31, 2015 May 31, 2014 Feb 29, 2016

LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST

RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales 1.61 1.53 6.00 - 6.80

(+5.2 pct) (+28.8 pct) (-4.1 - +8.7 pct) Operating 270 mln 460 mln 1.00 - 1.50

(-41.2 pct) (+73.6 pct) (-32.0 - +2.0 pct) Recurring 268 mln 459 mln 1.00 - 1.50

(-41.5 pct) (+73.7 pct) (-32.6 - +1.0 pct) Net 174 mln 283 mln 700 mln - 1.00

-38.3 pct +18.2 pct -22.6 - +10.5 pct EPS 5.34 yen 8.66 yen 21.38 yen - 30.55 yen Ann Div 6.50 yen 5.00 yen - 7.00 yen -Q2 div NIL NIL -Q4 div 6.50 yen 5.00 yen - 7.00 yen NOTE - Broccoli Co Ltd wholesales/retails card games and other goods featuring animation characters. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
