REFILE-TABLE-Broccoli -Q1 parent results

(Adds company forecast) Jul 10 (Reuters)- Broccoli Co Ltd PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified)

3 months ended 3 months ended Year to

May 31, 2015 May 31, 2014 Feb 29, 2016

LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST

RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales 1.61 1.53 6.00 - 6.80

(+5.2 pct) (+28.8 pct) (-4.1 - +8.7 pct) Operating 270 mln 460 mln 1.00 - 1.50

(-41.2 pct) (+73.6 pct) (-32.0 - +2.0 pct) Recurring 268 mln 459 mln 1.00 - 1.50

(-41.5 pct) (+73.7 pct) (-32.6 - +1.0 pct) Net 174 mln 283 mln 700 mln - 1.00