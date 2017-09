July 20 (Reuters) - Zhejiang WHWH Industry Co Ltd

* Says signs agreement to invest 20 million yuan ($3.22 million) to increase shareholdings in Norway’s digital media firm Wisdom Edition AS

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1IdGcA6

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2095 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)