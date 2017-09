July 20 (Reuters) - Nanjing Central Emporium Group Stocks Co Ltd

* Says in deal with Yurun Group to buy 4.9 percent stake in Lian Life

* Says trading of shares to resume on July 21

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1gJTQ3G ; bit.ly/1Dq5GVt

Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)