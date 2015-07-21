BRIEF-Hyundai Motor Co raises 2015 sales targets for India

July 21 (Reuters) - Hyundai Motor Co India exec says:

* Expect to sell 480,000 vehicles in total in India in the current calendar year

* Raises 2015 India sales target to 480,000 from 465,000 expected earlier

* Plan to export Creta SUV to countries in Latin America, Africa, Middle East and Asia

* Working on developing a multi purpose vehicle for India

* Need more clarity on land acquisition rules, labour reforms and GST roll out before deciding on third plant in India

* Will be a challenge to maintain annual exports of 200,000 vehicles from India Further company coverage: (Reporting By Aditi Shah in NEW DELHI)