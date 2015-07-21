CORRECTED-TABLE-Melco Holdings Inc -Q1 group results

(Corrects percent change figure for net proit forecast to “+13.7 pct” from “3.60”) Jul 21 (Reuters)- Melco Holdings Inc CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified)
3 months ended 3 months ended Year to
Jun 30, 2015 Jun 30, 2014 Mar 31, 2016
RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales 19.45 19.74 87.00
(-1.5 pct) (-20.2 pct) (+5.4 pct) Operating 1.15 1.14 4.80
(+1.1 pct) (+460.9 pct) (+36.7 pct) Recurring 1.41 1.39 5.60
(+1.7 pct) (+204.4 pct) (+25.2 pct) Net 927 mln 922 mln 3.60
+0.5 pct +234.1 pct +13.7 pct EPS 41.75 yen 41.55 yen 162.07 yen Ann Div 60.00 yen 40.00 yen -Q2 div 20.00 yen 20.00 yen -Q4 div 40.00 yen 20.00 yen NOTE - Melco Holdings Inc owns shares in memory storage equipment maker Melco. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.