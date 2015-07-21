CORRECTED-TABLE-Melco Holdings Inc -Q1 group results

(Corrects percent change figure for net proit forecast to “+13.7 pct” from “3.60”) Jul 21 (Reuters)- Melco Holdings Inc CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified)

3 months ended 3 months ended Year to

Jun 30, 2015 Jun 30, 2014 Mar 31, 2016

LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST

RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales 19.45 19.74 87.00

(-1.5 pct) (-20.2 pct) (+5.4 pct) Operating 1.15 1.14 4.80

(+1.1 pct) (+460.9 pct) (+36.7 pct) Recurring 1.41 1.39 5.60

(+1.7 pct) (+204.4 pct) (+25.2 pct) Net 927 mln 922 mln 3.60