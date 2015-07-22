FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-TABLE-SPK -Q1 group results
Sections
Featured
Cleanup costs could reach staggering levels
Paying for Irma
Cleanup costs could reach staggering levels
China bitcoin exchanges await clarification on closure reports
Future of Money
China bitcoin exchanges await clarification on closure reports
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Corrections News
July 22, 2015 / 6:25 AM / 2 years ago

CORRECTED-TABLE-SPK -Q1 group results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects percent change figure for net forecast to “+11.7 pct” from “1.16”)) Jul 22 (Reuters)- SPK Corp CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified)

3 months ended 3 months ended Year to

Jun 30, 2015 Jun 30, 2014 Mar 31, 2016

LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST

RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales 9.55 8.92 40.00

(+7.0 pct) (+11.0 pct) (+4.3 pct) Operating 374 mln 295 mln 1.70

(+26.8 pct) (+18.8 pct) (+6.8 pct) Recurring 395 mln 308 mln 1.74

(+27.9 pct) (+14.9 pct) (+4.3 pct) Net 193 mln 191 mln 1.16

+1.1 pct +15.4 pct +11.7 pct EPS 37.79 yen 36.97 yen 226.51 yen Ann Div 59.00 yen 61.00 yen -Q2 div 29.00 yen 30.00 yen -Q4 div 30.00 yen 31.00 yen NOTE - SPK Corp is a wholesaler of replacement autoparts. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 7466.TK1.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.