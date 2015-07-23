FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-Chugai Pharm -6-MTH group results (IFRS)
July 23, 2015 / 6:55 AM / 2 years ago

REFILE-Chugai Pharm -6-MTH group results (IFRS)

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds company forecast) Jul 23 (Reuters)- Chugai Pharmaceutical Co Ltd CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Year to

Jun 30, 2015 Jun 30, 2014 Dec 31, 2015

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY

RESULTS RESULT FORECAST Sales 240.18 222.02 486.50

(+8.2 pct) (+10.4 pct) (+5.5 pct) Operating 43.21 43.12 85.00

(+0.2 pct) (+13.1 pct) (+10.0 pct) Pretax 43.85 43.44

(+1.0 pct) (+17.6 pct) Net 30.14 28.90

+4.3 pct +16.8 pct EPS Basic 55.24 yen 53.03 yen 104.42 yen EPS Diluted 55.13 yen 52.95 yen Ann Div 48.00 yen 52.00 yen -Q2 Div 26.00 yen 22.00 yen -Q4 Div 26.00 yen 26.00 yen NOTE - Chugai Pharmaceutical Co Ltd is a major manufacturer of prescription medicines. Figures are reported based on international accounting rules IFRS. If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis. Net - represents Net profit attributable to owners of the parent company. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.

