July 23 (Reuters) - TCL Corp

* Says to buy back company’s shares for up to 795 million yuan ($128.03 million) between July 17, 2015 and January 16, 2016

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1LF0dkp

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2095 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)