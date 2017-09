July 23 (Reuters) - Chengdu Tianbao Heavy Industry Co Ltd

* Says shares to halt trading from July 24 pending announcement related to share incentive plan

* Says receives notice from CFIUS in the U.S. that its committee is reviewing Tianbao’s stake acquisitions in Centrisys Corp, Centrealestate

Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)