July 27 (Reuters) - BDO Unibank Inc

* Says H1 net income at 11.7 billion pesos ($256.86 million) Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/1Ov9JG0) Further company coverage: ($1 = 45.5500 Philippine pesos) (Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)