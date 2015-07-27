FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BUZZ-Pearson: nears 6-month lows as brokers cut targets
Sections
Featured
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Irma's aftermath
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
Technology
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
July 27, 2015 / 9:26 AM / 2 years ago

BUZZ-Pearson: nears 6-month lows as brokers cut targets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

** Publisher Pearson 2nd top FTSE 100 faller, extending Friday’s losses & within sight of six-month lows after three brokerages slash TPs citing limited 2016 EPS growth

** Barclays slashes TP to 1245p from 1290p, Nomura to 1280p from 1400p and Westhouse to 1131p from 1179p

** Brokerages question valuation after comments alongside H1 results announced on Friday indicate policy environment in key U.S. market still uncertain

** Also point to headwind from certain educational contract losses and hit due to sale of the Financial Times newspaper

** U.S. education business increasingly important for Pearson, whose results are more H2 weighted, after its deal to sell the FT

** 9 of 24 brokerages rate the stock “buy” or higher, 9 “hold” and 6 “sell” or lower; their median PT is 1387p

** Pearson is also in talks to sell its 50 pct stake in The Economist (RM: esha.vaish.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.