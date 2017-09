July 27 (Reuters) - China Eastern Airlines

* Says Delta Air Lines agrees to acquire 465.91 million new H-shares for HK$3.49 billion ($450.30 million)

* Says shares to resume trading on July 28

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1OKmQDT; bit.ly/1IpsgTM

