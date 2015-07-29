FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-CORRECTED-BRIEF-Multi Bintang expects sharp drop in Indonesia's industry-wide beer sales this year
#Beverages - Brewers
July 29, 2015 / 3:57 AM / 2 years ago

RPT-CORRECTED-BRIEF-Multi Bintang expects sharp drop in Indonesia's industry-wide beer sales this year

(Corrects headline and first bullet point to clarify that forecast is for entire Indonesian beer industry, not just the company; repeats without changes to text) Multi Bintang Indonesia Tbk

* Sees a 40 percent drop in 2015 sales volume for Indonesia’s beer industry compared with a year earlier due to a beer sales ban at certain outlets in Indonesia, a company spokeswoman said in an email to Reuters

* Indonesian government implemented in April a regulation banning the sale of alcoholic drinks at minimarts

* Multi Bintang, which brews the popular Bintang beer, is majority-owned by Dutch brewer Heineken Further company coverage: (Reporting by Randy Fabi; Writing by Eveline Danubrata)

