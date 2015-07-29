FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Gokak textiles to issue preference shares of up to 200 mln rupees
Sections
Featured
Tempers flare as Florida Keys evacuees wait to go home
Irma's aftermath
Tempers flare as Florida Keys evacuees wait to go home
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
July 29, 2015 / 6:25 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Gokak textiles to issue preference shares of up to 200 mln rupees

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 29 (Reuters) - Gokak Textiles Ltd

* To issue non-cumulative, non-convertible, redeemable preference shares aggregating to 200 million rupeeson private placement basis * Source text for Eikon: Gokak Textiles Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on July 28, 2015, has decided to issue Non-cumulative, Non-convertible, Redeemable Preference Shares of Rs.10/- each, aggregating to Rs.20 Crores on Private Placement Basis to the Promoter/Promoter Group, subject to the approval of the shareholders by way of Special Resolution and to convene an Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the shareholders of the Company for this purpose. It was decided not to seek listing of the proposed issue of Preference Shares.

Further company coverage: (Reporting By Shrutee Sarkar)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.