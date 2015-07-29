BRIEF-Gokak textiles to issue preference shares of up to 200 mln rupees

July 29 (Reuters) - Gokak Textiles Ltd

* To issue non-cumulative, non-convertible, redeemable preference shares aggregating to 200 million rupeeson private placement basis * Source text for Eikon: Gokak Textiles Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on July 28, 2015, has decided to issue Non-cumulative, Non-convertible, Redeemable Preference Shares of Rs.10/- each, aggregating to Rs.20 Crores on Private Placement Basis to the Promoter/Promoter Group, subject to the approval of the shareholders by way of Special Resolution and to convene an Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the shareholders of the Company for this purpose. It was decided not to seek listing of the proposed issue of Preference Shares.

