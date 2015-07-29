FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Corrections News
July 29, 2015 / 6:25 AM / 2 years ago

REFILE-TABLE-NTT DoCoMo -Q1 group results (SEC)

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(fixes format) Jul 29 (Reuters)- NTT DoCoMo Inc CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified)

3 months ended 3 months ended Yearto

Jun 30, 2015 Jun 30, 2014 Mar 31, 2016

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY

RESULTS RESULT FORECAST Revenues 1.08 trln 1.08 trln 4.51 trln

(+0.1 pct) (-3.4 pct) (+2.9 pct) Operating 235.40 209.64 680.00

(+12.3 pct) (-15.3 pct) (+6.4 pct) Pretax 240.61 212.47 687.00

(+13.2 pct) (-15.8 pct) (+6.7 pct) Net 168.78 136.38 470.00

+23.8 pct -13.7 pct +14.6 pct EPS EPS Basic 43.48 yen 32.89 yen 121.09 yen Ann Div 65.00 yen 70.00 yen -Q2 Div 30.00 yen 35.00 yen -Q4 Div 35.00 yen NOTE - NTT DoCoMo Inc is a major mobile phone operator, spun off from NTT in 1991. Figures are reported based on U.S. accounting rules set by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
