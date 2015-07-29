FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECT-TABLE-Nomura Holdings -Q1 group results (SEC)
#Corrections News
July 29, 2015 / 6:56 AM / 2 years ago

CORRECT-TABLE-Nomura Holdings -Q1 group results (SEC)

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Second “Revenues” is “Revenues(excluding financing costs)”. Corrects year on year percent change figure for second revenues of latest result to “+14.3” from “-14.0”) Jul 29 (Reuters)- Nomura Holdings Inc CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified)

3 months ended 3 months ended Yearto

Jun 30, 2015 Jun 30, 2014 Mar 31, 2016

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY

RESULTS RESULT FORECAST Revenues 508.45 462.15

(+10.0 pct) (-8.5 pct) Revenues 424.03 370.84

(+14.3 pct) (-14.0 pct) Pretax 106.01 51.67

(+105.2 pct) (-54.4 pct) Net 68.74 19.86

+246.1 pct -69.9 pct EPS 19.11 yen 5.40 yen EPS Diluted 18.65 yen 5.26 yen Ann Div 19.00 yen -Q2 Div 6.00 yen -Q4 Div 13.00 yen NOTE - Nomura Holdings Inc owns shares in major brokerage Nomura Securities. Figures are reported based on U.S. accounting rules set by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
