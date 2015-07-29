FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hong Kong stock exchange to slash Stock Connect fees
Sections
Featured
Tempers flare as Florida Keys evacuees wait to go home
Irma's aftermath
Tempers flare as Florida Keys evacuees wait to go home
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 29, 2015 / 7:56 AM / 2 years ago

Hong Kong stock exchange to slash Stock Connect fees

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, July 29 (Reuters) - The Hong Kong stock exchange plans to slash the fees it charges for trading mainland China shares via Stock Connect, starting from next month, subject to approval from regulators.

The announcement comes at a difficult time for the scheme, which has seen trading volumes decline and acceleration in sales of mainland China shares following a dramatic sell-off in markets on the mainland.

In a customer notice published on its website on Tuesday, the Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing said it will reduce the handling and transfer fees. The transfer fee will also be waived for six months.

The new rates, and the waiver, take effect on August 3, subject to the approval of the Securities and Futures Commission, the exchange said in the notice. HKEx officials were not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Michelle Price; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.